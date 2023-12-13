Create New Account
WWIII | Extortion! Biden threatens direct US war with Russia if Congress fails to pass $61 Billion in Ukraine aid.
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Biden threatens "American troops fighting Russian troops" if Republicans don't agree to another $61 Billion in aid to Ukraine--is this a credible threat? | Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff claims US can fight Russia, China, and Iran at the same time | US vetoes Gaza ceasefire on the same day Pentagon profits $106.5 million from arms sales to Israel | What is causing the "white lung epidemic"? Is it even real? | Piers Morgan gets COVID, blames anti-vaxxers | Kevin McCarthy says Republicans are "too white" while praising Democrats who "actually look like America" | DC appellate court just smacked down Jack Smith and told him to grow a pair.

