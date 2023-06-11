Smoke In The Air From Canada Wildfires Fulfills Fifth Trumpet In Prophecy. EVs Before the EMP In War

Canada wildfires smoke: climate change ‘accelerated conditions’, says New York mayor as Canada battles more than 400 blazes – as it happened





Smoke brings a warning: There’s no escaping climate’s threat to health

As plumes from Canadian wildfires move to the East Coast, officials and residents grapple with the worsening health risks of climate change





Wildfire smoke is blanketing the U.S. East Coast. It won’t be the last time





More than 150 Republicans unite to condemn Biden's 'ill-considered' electric vehicle push





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#NSL

#Texas

#SundayLaw





#Prophecy

#SDA





#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA









#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy