Epidemic of Fraud - A Documentary About The Medical Fraud That Occurred And Still Occurs Today

Epidemic of Fraud. A full length documentary film on the covid19 vaccination scam that has killed millions of people and is continuing to kill millions of people world wide and the real agenda of making unavailable to the people good and safe medications that can successfully treat covid infections and other diseases.

Please donate to support this work.

Paypal: https://EpidemicOfFraud.com/donate

Coinbase: https://Epidemicoffraud.com/crypto

Award Winning Film Epidemic of Fraud explores the bizarre media, medical, and partisan political attacks levied against a class of ancient medications, told from the perspective of a former CNN journalist and Hollywood industry veteran. Why were the people who allowed the opiate disaster to go unchecked so eager to discredit a drug that is safer than tonic water? Director John Davidson takes you into an audio/visual time machine back to 2020 to reveal the forbidden knowledge that our medical, academic, and political officials are desperate to hide from you.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/epidemic-of-fraud





.