Luz de Maria - DARKNESS IS COMING , PREPARE - PT. 3

The Church will be shaken after the conclave, division will persist and pain will follow. Be keepers of the Commandments

In this month (of May) dedicated to Our Queen and Mother, devote in a special way the Holy Rosary for the needs of the whole world and do not stray from the Hand of Our Queen and Mother

THE MOST HOLY VIRGIN MARY ✝💛

10.18.2024

Beloved of My Divine Son, the sun will not be so kind to the Earth. It will cast its heat so strongly towards the Earth that you will live again without communications, without electricity, without the conveniences of this time. This will not be for long, so be prepared; we have warned you in advance. Have something to create light, and prepare some food, especially for the children and the elderly.