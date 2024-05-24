EPISODE 373: DAY OF RECKONING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bombshell Admissions from Francis Collins in Closed-Door Meeting; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the COVID Public Health Scandal being exposed by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, and massive conflicts of interest in the Pharma/Medical Apparatus are exposed; XClear Founder’s Company is Last One Standing in Fight against FTC Attack on his effective product; ‘Plandemic: The Musical’ Set for Premiere in Austin.
Guests: Philipp Kruse, Esq., LLM; Nate Jones; Mikki Willis & DPAK