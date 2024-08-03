Riccardo Bosi: Unbrainwashing

The Big Reveal Is Happening In Real Time

* The same tools that were used to brainwash us are now being used to unbrainwash us.

* It seems slow — by necessity.

* Use your time wisely.





The full webcast is linked below.





NewsTreason | Situation Update With Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi (1 August 2024)

https://rumble.com/v59c9kl-situation-update-with-lieutenant-colonel-riccardo-bosi.html