AA_193_Scott_Schara_Talks_Euthanasia_And_Medical_Corruption

Scott Schara joins us to discuss the death of his daughter Grace at the hands of the American medical system. We will also delve into the global euthanasia agenda and the dangers of incentivized healthcare.

Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url

▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage

▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage

▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/

▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast

▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8

▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AnomicAge

▶ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/anomicage/

▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/

▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge

▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375

▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b