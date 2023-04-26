BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Psalm 145 - King David's Psalm of Praise
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Crossing Jordan Ministries
5 followers
Follow
8 views • 04/26/2023

The voice used in this Psalm is by the world-famous Alexander Scourby.

https://www.youtube.com/@ScourbyYouBible

Please Subscribing to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtFE8PidFATirzurY5qmh5g

Main Website: https://crossingjordan.com/

E-commerce Store Link Is: https://crossingjordan.com/shop

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crossingjordan77

Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossingjordan8

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crossing.jordan777/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/crossingjordan/

John the Baptist spent his entire ministry preparing the hearts of the people to be ready to meet the Messiah. The thing he is most noted for is the national baptism he was conducting in Jordan to get people to repent and get ready to meet Jesus. John’s entire ministry was situated around the Jordan River near the spot where the Israelites first crossed.

Keywords
biblepraisepsalm 145
