Psalm 145 - King David's Psalm of Praise

The voice used in this Psalm is by the world-famous Alexander Scourby.

John the Baptist spent his entire ministry preparing the hearts of the people to be ready to meet the Messiah. The thing he is most noted for is the national baptism he was conducting in Jordan to get people to repent and get ready to meet Jesus. John’s entire ministry was situated around the Jordan River near the spot where the Israelites first crossed.

