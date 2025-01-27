Is the Trump Effect Good or Bad? 01/27/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares the full list of Presidential Actions that President Trump has signed on day one and what this could mean for us as a Nation.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
00:00Calm Before the Storm
04:24Joseph’s Kitchen
05:40Presidential Actions
26:17Our Sponsors