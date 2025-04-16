From Neurons to Networks: Whole Brain Emulation @ Vision Weekend 2025, Puerto Rico Foresight Institute

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jsqr0ZKkAYo

Foresight Institute: https://foresight.org/vw2025pr/

Foresight and Optimisation in Horizon 2020 https://www.rand.org/randeurope/research/projects/2015/foresight-optimisation-horizon-2020.html

Horizons 2020 European Commission: EU Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm [Blockchain, nano,IoBnT

25-07-2022 "Supported by the arrival of 5G and, soon 6G, digital technologies are evolving towards an artificial intelligence-driven internet of robotic and bionano things. The merging of artificial intelligence (AI) with other technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) gives rise to acronyms such as 'AIoT', 'IoRT' (IoT and robotics) and 'IoBNT' (IoT and bionano technology). Blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality add even more technological options to the mix. Smart bodies, smart homes, smart industries, smart cities and smart governments lie ahead" https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

Horizon 2020 European Commission: European 🇪🇺 Union

Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork





"The main scientific goal of the ScaLeITN project was to propose a terahertz-operating in-body nanonetwork that features localization and two-way communication capabilities" https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/893760/reporting

Horizon 2020 European Commission: Enhanced Wireless Technology for Body Implants and Sensors.

WISERBAN - many wireless technologies, such as miniature antennas, radio chips, digital-processing circuits and MEMS devices, software for system control and for wireless sensor networking. https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/35905-enhanced-wireless-technology-for-body-implants-and-sensors

Horizon 2020 European Commission: Deep-Body Wireless Bioelectronics Enabled by Physics-Based Bioadaptive Wave Control





EC signature date

16 December 2024

Start date

1 March 2025

End date

28 February 2030 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101165786

Horizon 2020 European Commission: Light-REsponsive Nanomachines for Targeted Eradication of BactErial Pathogens in LocaLised Infections https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/843116

Horizon 2020 European Commission: Reconstructing the coordinated self-assembly of a Bacterial Nanomachine https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/864971

Horizon 2020 European Commission: Cooperative Intelligence in Swarms of Enzyme-Nanobots

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/866348/reporting/pl

HORIZON2020 GLADIATOR: A paradigm shift in Oncology Research via externally controllable molecular communications for "bio-nano-machine diagnostics"

Future Health / Mobile Ecosystem and Pervasive Sensing (MEPS) https://waltoninstitute.ie/projects/gladiator