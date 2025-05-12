🚨✅Dropping the WW2 truth bomb: the Soviets did the heavy lifting, NOT THE ALLIES!

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group:

💬 “Eighty percent of the fascist divisions were destroyed by the Soviet army. I simply want us to remember this as well. Perhaps your program frequently highlights these facts to remind people. Just think about it—80% of the destruction was carried out by our grandfathers, great-grandfathers, grandmothers, and our other ancestors. And only 20% was the combined effort of all the others”.

Decades of misinformation, lies and a distorted education system have led people like Donald Trump to genuinely believe that the Allies did it all…