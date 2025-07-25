© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cambodia vows to drag Thailand to the UN for alleged use of banned cluster bombs in border strikes — says civilian areas were hit in violation of international law.
She also stated:
Cambodia urges international community to ‘condemn without hesitation’ Thailand’s ‘illegal strikes on civilians' and a World Heritage site
‘This is an act of destruction’
Cambodia vows to defend its dignity and sovereignty — ‘without wavering, no matter the cost’