Things To Do For Your Own Survival If Your Government Has Been Overthrown By Communists And They Installed A Dog-King As Your pRresident

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Recapping prepping basics for newcomers-things you can do to resist the NWO and the communist overthrow of FUSA. Rumble vid regarding Ukraine "war", potential invasion etc.: https://rumble.com/v2zsv0w-ltc-round-table-discussion.html Creed Fisher, youtube vid "if you can burn my flag...": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyS1sTdn_8I I will miss Hollywood as much as I miss fire ants and mosquitos in the wintertime. You too can get a worthless degree in the FUSA that leaves you ZERO hope of earning a living, and THE DOG-KING will pay off $39Billion of student loans out of taxpayers' funds. Noish!!!