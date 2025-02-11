President Trump is Restoring Justice in America #politicalcommentary #jeffcrouere

President Trump is Ending the Weaponization of Justice in America. Under Trump and Pam Bondi, It's a New Day for Justice in America. No One Was Victimized More By Department of Justice Than Trump! FBI Can No Longer Target Americans for Politics or Religion, They were Too Distracted by January 6 to Discover NOLA Terrorist. The FBI Must Focus on Real Threats to America Like ISIS Terrorists.





Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.





