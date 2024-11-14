Houthis Escalate Against U.S.

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Yemen have escalated their military operations in response to the Israeli wars on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, focusing mainly on United States forces in the Middle East.

On November 8, the Houthis launched a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile from Yemen at Nevatim Air Base in Negev desert in southern Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that its air defenses intercepted the missile. Still, warning sirens were sounded in parts of the Dead Sea, Arava desert and Negev.

On the same day, the group said that it shot down another MQ-9 Reaper combat drone of the U.S. military while it was conducting “hostile operations” over the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf. This was the 12th such drone to be downed by the group over Yemen and nearby waters since October of last year.

In response to these attacks, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a series of strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on November 9 and 10. The targets were all weapons storage facilities.

The command said that the strikes were carried out by U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy assets, including F-35 stealth fighter jets.

The strikes hit the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, the western province of al-Hodeida and several other Houthi-controlled areas. Casualties were reported by Yemeni media. However, the Houthis were not deterred.

On November 11, the Houthis launched another Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile from Yemen at Israel, this time targeting the Soreq base to the southeast of the central city of Tel Aviv. The IDF claimed that the missile was intercepted outside Israeli aerospace. However, a fire was reported near the settlement of Beit Shemesh after the attack.

On the same day, the Houthis attacked two destroyers of the U.S. Navy, the USS Stockdale and the USS Spruance, as they were passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait near Yemen.

The group claimed that both destroyers were hit. However, CENTCOM said that the attack was repelled. According to the command, the destroyers shot down eight suicide drones, five anti-ship ballistic missiles and four anti-ship cruise missiles.

On the very next day, November 12, the Houthis said that they had attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea with multiple cruise missiles and drones. This was however denied by the Pentagon.

The recent escalation by the Houthis is likely meant to deter the U.S., especially before President-elect Donlad Trump takes office.

The next American administration will likely attempt to put more pressure on the Houthis in order to end the Red Sea crisis and relieve Israel. The Houthis are clearly not going to wait for this to happen.

