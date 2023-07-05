Geopolitics, elections, culture wars, & prepping with Guest JD Rucker on The Power Hour

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Rucker joins to discuss geopolitics, elections & culture wars. JD Ruckers is a Christian, husband, father, and patriot in Southern California. He is also an independent journalist who operates several sites, including America First Report.He is editor at The Liberty Daily and publisher of Discern Report. He is also co-founder of Prepper Organics.
Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com
If you appreciate this interview and would like to make a contribution to our work please visit: https://thepowerhour.com/support-us/
Subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://thepowerhour.com/newsletter/
Follow Us:
https://linktr.ee/thepowerhour