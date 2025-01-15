BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Hamas Official: Palestinians will not forget Israeli atrocities - Khalil al-Hayya
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
43 views • 8 months ago

In the speech, al-Hayya praised the Resistance of the Palestinians and all Arab fronts, from Lebanon to Yemen, that stood by the Resistance until its final victory.

Khalil al-Hayya says Palestinians will remember who carried out mass killings against them, who justified the atrocities in the media and who provided the bombs that were dropped on their homes. “The barbaric war of extermination … that the Israeli occupation and its backers have carried out over 467 days will forever be engraved in the memory of our people and the world as the worst genocide in modern history,” al-Hayya said.

(al-Hayya is a top Hamas official and the head of its delegation in the ceasefire negotiations, delivered a speech following the official Gaza ceasefire announcement. He has served as the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, since August 2024, succeeding deceased Saleh al-Arouri.)

The Hamas official says despite the horrific attacks against them, Palestinians did not show Israel a “moment of weakness”. 

Article about this video:  https://www.palestinechronicle.com/hamas-commends-resistance-and-global-support-in-response-to-gaza-ceasefire/

