Test and deploy a zkSync ZKStack Hyperchain in 1-click | Try Zeeve RaaS for a smooth DevNet launch

Searching for easy ways to launch your first ZK-powered L2/L3 chains? Try zkSync ZKStack!
This video guides you through the ins and outs of zkSync Hyperchains and gives you a walkthrough of deploying a Hyperchain in minutes with the Zeeve Sandbox tool. From no-code deployment to customizable blockchain configurations, we covered everything needed to make your 1st rollup deployment super easy.
What’s Inside?
Why zkSync Hyperchain: We’ll touch on the excellent benefits zkSync Hyperchains offer, like better scalability, security, and customization, which could give your project an edge.
Speedy Launch: How to launch your Layer2/Layer3 zkRollups on DevNet fast and without a fuss, using Zeeve's Sandbox and the zkSync ZK Stack.
The Zeeve Advantage: Why choosing Zeeve’s Rollups-as-a-service could be the best move for your blockchain projects. Think of it as having a powerhouse at your fingertips for all infra needs.
Easy Peasy Deployment: A step-by-step guide to deploying your first ZK rollup. We’re talking easy, understandable steps that anyone can follow.
Tweaking It Like You Own It: How to tweak zkSync ZK Stack chain settings to your liking and hook up third-party services without getting lost in the tech.
Ready to launch your first zkSync Hyperchain? Try out Zeeve's Sandbox with a 15-day free trial and see the difference for yourself.
👉 Get Started Here : https://www.zeeve.io/appchains/zksync...
Got more questions or need a bit of guidance? Set up a chat with our experts. We're here to help you smooth out your development process and make sure you’re on the right track.
👉 Schedule a Chat https://www.zeeve.io/talk-to-an-expert/
