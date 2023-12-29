

Interview, My Imprisonment For Political Reasons (Australia)

Scott Balson in Queensland conducted this interview in October 2023. It covers some of my experiences with people who claim to be the Australian government, from July 2021 to October 2023, as a result of trying to get Covid lockdown politicians arrested and jailed.

This interview is over an hour and has a lot more detail, uploaded on my Bitchute and Rumble. Definitely worth watching the full interview.

