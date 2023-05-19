BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#131-Make Love, Not War; Rev. Moon's Solution to the War in Ukraine
21 views • 05/19/2023

The war in Ukraine can be described as Biden's war.  Victoria Nuland was involved in encouraging and facilitating the coup that overthrew the legitimately elected president of Ukraine.  In 2014, 97% of the residents in Crimea voted to be a part of Russia, yet the US and Europe did not recognize that referendum.  Biden's family is deeply embedded in Ukraine, receiving 100's of thousands of dollars through various Ukrainian entities.
Yet, Rev. Sun Myung Moon many years ago, proposed a unique solution to this conflict.  Listen to find out what it is.
https://visionroot.org



bidenhunter bidenukrainebiden familyrev sun myung moonukraine warpeace policepeace kingdom corpspeace armyblessing of marriage
