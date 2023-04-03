Quo Vadis





Apr 2, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on the Warnings and Visible Sign.





Before the visible sign that will be given to humanity, there will be three warnings to the world, these will be events that will happen on earth, and the seer Mirjana will be a witness.





During an apparition on December 25, 1982, Our Lady entrusted the seer Mirjana with the tenth and final secret and revealed the dates on which the various secrets would take place.





Mirjana said that Our Lady revealed many aspects of the future to her, so far more than those told to other seers.





For this reason, I am reporting here what Mirjana told me in an interview on November 5, 1983.





I am summarizing the essential aspects of her story, without quoting to the end: Before the visible sign that will be given to humanity, there will be three warnings to the world.





The warnings will be events that will happen on earth.





Mirjana will be a witness .





Three days before one of the warnings, she will notify the priest she has chosen to reveal the secrets to the world.





Mirjana's testimony will be the confirmation of the apparition and the encouragement of the conversion of the world.





After the warning, a visible sign will be left at the place of the apparition in Mejuhgoria, for all of humanity.





The sign will be given as a testimony of the apparition and a call to faith.





This message from Our Lady was immediately sent to Pope John Paul II.





"In view of the events that are in motion and that are near, the power that Satan still has will be taken away from him."





In a letter to the Pope dated December 2, 1983, published by Fr. René Laurentin in "Does Our Lady Appear in Medjugorje?"





The ninth and tenth secrets are serious.





They are the punishment for the sins of the world.





After the first warning, the second will soon follow.





People will have time to convert.





This time is a period of grace and conversion.





After the visible sign, those who do not believe will have little time to convert.





For this reason, Our Lady calls for urgent conversion and reconciliation. - The call to prayer and penance is destined to ward off evil and war and, above all, to save souls. - According to Mirjana, we are close to the events predicted by Our Lady.





For this reason, Mirjana tells humanity: Convert as soon as possible and open your hearts to God.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaH53z_B6No



