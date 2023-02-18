Kim Iversen: Whitney Webb Exposes Scary Truths About WHO's New Chief Scientist (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Kim Iversen at:-



https://youtu.be/1TkHTXNqFek

25 Jan 2023In this video, investigative journalist Whitney Webb discusses the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent appointment of Jeremy Farrar as its new chief scientist. Webb raises concerns about the WHO's plans to expand its power by forcing member states to adhere to its guidelines and the potential consequences of this power grab. She also delves into Farrar's background as the director of the Wellcome Trust, a major funder of medical research in the UK with ties to the pharmaceutical industry. Webb suggests that the Wellcome Trust's influence on public health policy has been largely overlooked and warns of the potential implications of Farrar's new role at the WHO.





