JFK Jr discusses family ties with the Special Ops, Seals & Green Berets with Jack Carr

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Not many people know about my family's close relationship with the U.S. Army Special Forces and the Navy SEALs-or that my uncle received a Pulitzer Prize for his book "Profiles in Courage and is the only president to be awarded a Purple Heart.
@RobertKennedyJr
https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1727398785507373375?s=20