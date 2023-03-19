Wait! Now they're pushing Pfizer shots for who? | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris





The FDA has authorized Pfizer’s omicron booster to be given to children younger than five if they’ve had their previous three Covid vaccines. So babies can now get their fourth Covid boosters. The media is not asking relevant questions so we will. Is this necessary? Is it safe? Why is it still only approved for emergencies? We present you the data so that you can decide for yourself.

