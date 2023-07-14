The Answer Why Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drones Are So Deadly in the Ukrainian War

US Military News





July 12, 2023





The Lancet drone is offered in two variants: the Lancet-1 and Lancet-3. The Lancet-1 is the smaller version, capable of carrying a one-kilogram payload, and has a flight endurance of 30 minutes. On the other hand, the Lancet-3 is the larger version, with a maximum payload capacity of three kilograms, a flight endurance of 40 minutes, and a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour.





This design approach has also contributed to effectively reducing the drone's overall size. When comparing the Lancet-3 and Lancet-1 drones, it becomes evident that the newer version, the Lancet-3, possesses enhanced offensive capabilities.





Thank you, hopefully useful!





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYBCtkwQz9M&t=7s