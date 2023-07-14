BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Answer Why Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drones Are So Deadly in the Ukrainian War
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
166 views • 07/14/2023

US Military News


July 12, 2023


The Lancet drone is offered in two variants: the Lancet-1 and Lancet-3. The Lancet-1 is the smaller version, capable of carrying a one-kilogram payload, and has a flight endurance of 30 minutes. On the other hand, the Lancet-3 is the larger version, with a maximum payload capacity of three kilograms, a flight endurance of 40 minutes, and a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour.


This design approach has also contributed to effectively reducing the drone's overall size. When comparing the Lancet-3 and Lancet-1 drones, it becomes evident that the newer version, the Lancet-3, possesses enhanced offensive capabilities.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYBCtkwQz9M&t=7s

Keywords
russiawardronesus military newsukrainedeadlylancetkamikaze
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy