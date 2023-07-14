The Answer Why Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drones Are So Deadly in the Ukrainian War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
July 12, 2023
The Lancet drone is offered in two variants: the Lancet-1 and Lancet-3. The Lancet-1 is the smaller version, capable of carrying a one-kilogram payload, and has a flight endurance of 30 minutes. On the other hand, the Lancet-3 is the larger version, with a maximum payload capacity of three kilograms, a flight endurance of 40 minutes, and a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour.
This design approach has also contributed to effectively reducing the drone's overall size. When comparing the Lancet-3 and Lancet-1 drones, it becomes evident that the newer version, the Lancet-3, possesses enhanced offensive capabilities.
