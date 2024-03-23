Overspent, Overruled, Overtaken

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 22, 2024 - Overspent: The House passed a monstrous $1.2 trillion spending package full of waste and pork for transgender projects aimed at children, late-term abortions, foreign students, and border security--in other countries, not in the US.
Overruled: Trump faces nearly $500 M bond--will he meet it?
Overtaken: Illegals and squatters have all the rights that we as citizens don't.
Time to Pray!!