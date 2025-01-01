Big Pharma and the DS have started a psychological warfare campaign to trigger Plandemic 2.0!

RealNewsChannel.com





First Big Pharma and the Deep State have started a psychological warfare campaign against the populace in order for Biden to declare a new pandemic before Trump assumes office. Next Dr. Robert Malone reveals the globalists' plot to unleash biomedical tyranny and warns that the psychological warfare operation against bird flu is Big Pharma's vaccine marketing campaign. Then To Our Lossees in 2024. We'll get together again. Then NATO is openly establishing a dictatorship after carrying out a coup against the Romanian people. Călin Georgescu, the populist anti-globalist winner, has denounced these acts as blatantly tyrannical. Then Using their poison products to circumvent our free will, mRNA whistleblowers predict that vaccine developers will never stop trying to administer "infectious vaccines" to immunize you whether you want it or not.





Extended Report:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/big-pharma-and-the-deep-state-have-started-a-psychological-warfare-campaign-to-trigger-plandemic-2-0/





Source Link; https://www.banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





https://thealexjonesstore.com/rnc





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.