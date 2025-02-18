Dot-Connector: Ep153: Order out of Chaos (Problem, Reaction, Solution)

In this week’s fiery and confronting episode David highlights the key traits and fascism and how the current Trump/Musk administration’s actions and rhetoric echo that of a well-known German leader of the 20th Century. The US is the key focus of this episode as all eye’s are on them to see what is coming next, whatever it is, its of benefit to the cult and not to you.

In the full Ickonic episode David dives deeper in the situation surround Canada and Greenland, the ‘Gulf of America’, Russell Vought, the Gaza ceasefire and also this week Oxford university in the UK claim they have achieved ‘teleportation’.

This plus more in the members exclusive episode.

