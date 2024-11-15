Chinese are creating visual effects using LEDs & high-speed fans, with stunning 3D effect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chinese are creating mesmerizing visual effects using LEDs and high-speed fans, giving the illusion of magic. This innovative technology makes the fan blades appear invisible due to their rapid rotation, producing a stunning 3D effect. Imagine a swirling display of light and color, perfect for performances, decorations, or even everyday use.