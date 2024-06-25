'Can’t offer assessment’- US State Department responds to Forensics Finding IDF Intentionally Shot 355 Bullets, killing a 6 year old - Count Smirkula

‘Can’t offer assessment’: US State Department responds to forensics finding IDF intentionally shot 355 bullets, killing six-year-old

The US State Department, Matthew Miller said it had asked Israel to investigate and “can’t offer” own assessment of the incident from earlier this year, where a six-year-old Palestinian girl found dead along with members of her family in northern Gaza, likely killed by tank fire.

The comments follow a UK-based research group releasing a forensic investigation, which found that the family’s car had been hit with 335 bullets, most likely IDF-issue, and that it was “not plausible that the shooter could not have seen that the car was occupied by civilians, including children.”