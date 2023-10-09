More Signs WW3 is about to Escalate in a Major Way

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have we moved into the 4th turning? Israel is at war and so is the world.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American.
Video Sources:
1. Bannon’s War Room - Jack Posobiec And Steve Bannon Discuss Israel
https://rumble.com/v3nmj12-if-youre-an-ally-its-gotta-go-two-ways-jack-posobiec-and-steve-bannon-discu.html
2. Bannon’s War Room - Steve Bannon Questions Why The World’s Problems Are America’s To Solve
https://rumble.com/v3nmjpn-why-is-it-always-us-steve-bannon-questions-why-the-worlds-problems-are-amer.html
3. MSN.com - President Vladimir Putin Claims That Russia Successfully Tested Nuclear Missile | CNBC TV18
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/news/president-vladimir-putin-claims-that-russia-successfully-tested-nuclear-missile-cnbc-tv18/vi-AA1hRSLA?ocid=msedgntp&t=0
