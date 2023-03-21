U.N. Agenda 2030 Global Depopulation Plans Target American & EU Farmers & Heartlands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Reese Report gives History of Rockefeller Foundations original gift of Land in New York City to the United Nations WHOś Agenda 21 led to infamous Rockefeller Lockstep Scheme UNveiled via COVID 19 Lockdowns to Kickstart UN Agenda 2030 Global Depopulation Targeting European & American Farms in the Heartlands as disproportional excess deaths due to Covid Vaccines have already occurred in the Breadbaskets of the USA & EU Farmlands. Welcome to the real Hunger Games!