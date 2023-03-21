BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.N. Agenda 2030 Global Depopulation Plans Target American & EU Farmers & Heartlands
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
2021 views • 03/21/2023

Greg Reese Report gives History of Rockefeller Foundations original gift of Land in New York City to the United Nations WHOś Agenda 21 led to infamous Rockefeller Lockstep Scheme UNveiled via COVID 19 Lockdowns to Kickstart UN Agenda 2030 Global Depopulation Targeting European & American Farms in the Heartlands as disproportional excess deaths due to Covid Vaccines have already occurred in the Breadbaskets of the USA & EU Farmlands. Welcome to the real Hunger Games! 

