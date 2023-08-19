Source: MagicalEgyptOfficial "COVID VACCINES FROM A SPIRITUAL PERSPECTIVE" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MKSxP1f2BIYh/

Thomas Mayer, author, meditation teacher and civil rights activist, was born in southern Germany. He is co-founder of "More Democracy", an association in Germany to further direct democracy or participatory politics, particularly through referenda (of which he has organized many). He has lectured widely on the subject of regional currencies and initiated pilot projects to introduce them. He organized a referendum in Switzerland in 2018 called ‘sovereign money’ regarding the question of who should have the right to create money: private banks or public institutions? Since 2004 he has been teaching anthroposophical meditation, together with Agnes Hardorp. https://www.thomasmayer.org/videos-mit-thomas-mayer#c2294

Book: Thomas Mayer - "Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective: Consequences for the Soul and Spirit and for Life after Death" https://tinyurl.com/2z426y37

PENTAGON BRIEFING ON REMOVING THE GOD GENE - "FUNVAX" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spw5nmUrpWA

Bernhard Guenther: COVID VACCINES – CONSEQUENCES ON THE SOUL, SPIRIT, AND LIFE AFTER DEATH https://newagora.ca/covid-vaccines-consequences-on-the-soul-spirit-and-life-after-death/