BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thomas Mayer - Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective: Consequences for the Soul and Spirit and for Life after Death
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
408 views • 08/19/2023

Source: MagicalEgyptOfficial "COVID VACCINES FROM A SPIRITUAL PERSPECTIVE" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MKSxP1f2BIYh/

Thomas Mayer, author, meditation teacher and civil rights activist, was born in southern Germany. He is co-founder of "More Democracy", an association in Germany to further direct democracy or participatory politics, particularly through referenda (of which he has organized many). He has lectured widely on the subject of regional currencies and initiated pilot projects to introduce them. He organized a referendum in Switzerland in 2018 called ‘sovereign money’ regarding the question of who should have the right to create money: private banks or public institutions? Since 2004 he has been teaching anthroposophical meditation, together with Agnes Hardorp. https://www.thomasmayer.org/videos-mit-thomas-mayer#c2294

Book: Thomas Mayer - "Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective: Consequences for the Soul and Spirit and for Life after Death" https://tinyurl.com/2z426y37

PENTAGON BRIEFING ON REMOVING THE GOD GENE - "FUNVAX" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spw5nmUrpWA

Bernhard Guenther: COVID VACCINES – CONSEQUENCES ON THE SOUL, SPIRIT, AND LIFE AFTER DEATH https://newagora.ca/covid-vaccines-consequences-on-the-soul-spirit-and-life-after-death/

Keywords
evilvaccinationvaccinedemonsdemonicdevilpossessionbill gatesoccultismtranshumanismarchonssoul trapcyborgsvampiresjabmodernapfizerandroidsreincarnation trapcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy