FBI Insider: Elite Planning 'Doomsday Attack' To Kill Millions of 'Non-Compliant' Citizens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The World Economic Forum and globalists have completely infiltrated our alphabet agencies, and they are scheming a false flag attack on America that is set to leave 9/11 in the shade.
But don’t just take my word for it.
This alarming information comes from FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen, who has issued a chilling warning about an imminent doomsday attack. His predictions align with those of Klaus Schwab and the global elite, who anticipate a mass casualty event aimed at disrupting the upcoming November election.
And it gets even darker when you realize that these attacks appear to be starting right now.
Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/