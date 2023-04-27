Uncensored Robert Fusaro - The Reason We Cannot Forget Injection Injured People

Maria Zeee Uncensored





April 26, 2023





Robert Fusaro joins Maria Zeee to discuss the very important reasons why we cannot forget injection injured people and let them fade into the silence. There will be more injections, there will be a continued attack on humanity. Those who are injured are our voice to stop this ever occurring again in the future.

If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/





Buy high-quality magnesium and use promo code 'MARIA' to receive your discount:

http://magbreakthrough.com/maria





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kmi32-live-uncensored-robert-fusaro-the-reason-we-cannot-forget-injection-injured.html



