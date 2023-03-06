NWCRs Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/06/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since Obama became president and into Biden, we have seen that none of their nominees for positions in government have to do with anyone who knows what they are doing. Biden's FAA nominee is just such a person who cannot anser anything when it comes to Aviation, from a pilot! But, he will probably get the jo, just like all the others he has nominated including a Supreme Court Justice who doesn't know what a woman is.