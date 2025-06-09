BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Can a True Child of God Ever Be Shaken?
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
17 views • 3 months ago

In this final devotion in the Unshakable Series, Pastor Roderick Webster brings an encouraging and deeply convicting message: The true child of God will never be shaken. While trials come and storms rage, those who are truly born again are held firmly in the hands of Jesus and the Father.

📖 Drawing from John 10, Romans 8, and Hebrews 12, this message affirms that salvation is not fragile—it's anchored in God’s promises. Whether you’ve been walking faithfully or have drifted, this episode reminds us of the security, chastening, and love that comes with being a child of the King.
🔑 Key Themes Covered:

    God’s Promises Cannot Fail (Standing on the promises!)
    True Eternal Security – No one can pluck His sheep from His hand (John 10:28–29)
    We’re Kept by God’s Power – Even when we fail, He never lets go (Romans 8:38–39)
    Chastening Is a Sign of Sonship – God disciplines His own (Hebrews 12)
    Morality Is Not Salvation – You must be born again (John 3:5, 1 John 3:10)

💬 Reflection Questions for the Viewer:

    Are you truly born into God’s family?
    Do you live in submission to His Word?
    Are you a part of the Church that Christ is building?
    Are you living as a subject in His Kingdom?

🙏 If you’re in Him—you’re secure. If you’re not—you can receive Him today.
✝️ Don’t trust in morality or religious labels. Trust in Christ.

Keywords
born againbible teachingdaily devotiontrue salvationeternal securityunshakable faithassurance of salvationgods promisesstanding on the promiseshebrews 12roderick websterjohn 10v28can a christian lose salvationromans 8v38chastening of godtrue child of god
Chapters

00:00Introduction: Standing on the Promises

01:01Unshakeable Faith in God's Promises

02:27God's Eternal Security for His Children

03:26Hearing and Following the Shepherd's Voice

05:10The Assurance of Eternal Life

08:08God's Chastisement and Love

10:04The Importance of Being Born Again

11:32Final Reflections and Call to Faith

