Here’s How a Computer Is Redefining Personalized Medicine

In this video, Dr. Michael Biamonte, the founder of the Biamonte Center for Clinical Nutrition and co-creator of Bio-Cybernetics and the author of The Candida Chronicles: A Manual for Candida overgrowth, talks about a computer program that shows how AI can be used in healthcare to provide personalized treatment plans based on patients' unique data, with the potential to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

According to Dr. Biamonte, the computer program uses over 1600 algorithms and AI to analyze various data, providing customized treatment plans that EVOLVE with each patient's experience. 😷

