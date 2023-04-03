BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s How a Computer Is Redefining Personalized Medicine
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
2 views • 04/03/2023

This is revolutionizing healthcare! 🩺

In this video, Dr. Michael Biamonte, the founder of the Biamonte Center for Clinical Nutrition and co-creator of Bio-Cybernetics and the author of The Candida Chronicles: A Manual for Candida overgrowth, talks about a computer program that shows how AI can be used in healthcare to provide personalized treatment plans based on patients' unique data, with the potential to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

According to Dr. Biamonte, the computer program uses over 1600 algorithms and AI to analyze various data, providing customized treatment plans that EVOLVE with each patient's experience. 😷

This program will exponentially improve the quality and results of healthcare people receive! ✔️

Type YES in the comments if you agree

To find out more about Dr. Biamonte and his work with Biamonte Center for Clinical Nutrition, click https://health-truth.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
infectionsgut healthhealth care
