Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Fetzer is in, but where has America gone?
channel image
Crrow777 Radio
29 Subscribers
43 views
Published a month ago

Dr. Fetzer is in, but where has America gone?

As the European Union takes over the entire internet Dr James Fetzer stops in to talk about how we got here. The home of the free and the brave will soon be a memory unless the brave stand up.

Episode 108 - May 2018


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/

Keywords
false flaghoaxmoon landingjfkfetzerdrdoctorcrrow777

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket