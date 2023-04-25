BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HOW IS TUCKER MORE IMPORTANT THAN FINDING OUT OUR HIGH RANKING OFFICIALS HAVE NOT SWORN IN IN WRITING?
179 views • 04/25/2023

Wow... Totally being punked out by people NOT EVEN IN OFFICE and people wanna talk about Tucker? Is this to keep Tucker from picking up this story? And why is Info Wars saying they cover all the Tucker topics? What's up with that? When they won't touch this story. OUR PUBLIC OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN CAUGHT, ACCORDING TO FOIA REQUESTS, CARRYING OUT THEIR OFFICE WITHOUT SWEARING IN IN WRITING. WHAAAAT!!!?? And people would rather talk about Tucker? Wow guys... I think these 2 stories are directly related. What you ha e to ask is, WHY ARE NONE OF THE BIG ALT MEDIA CHANNELS COVERING THIS? LOL... ARE YOU KIDDING ME?

current eventspoliticstucker carlson
