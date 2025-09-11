UWE ALSCHER, PhD -The European Dilemma: Between Sovereignty and Supranational Control





Thursday, Sept 11, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Dr. Uwe Alschner, PhD

Topic: The European Dilemma: Between Sovereignty and Supranational Control

Dr. Uwe Alschner, PhD, is a German historian and investigative journalist known for his critical analyses of contemporary political and health narratives. Holding a PhD in History and an M.A. in English, he began his career in the European Commission and later served in Germany’s Foreign Office and the Christian Democratic Union. Since 2020, Alschner has conducted bilingual interviews with leading scientists and physicians, including Peter McCullough and Stephanie Seneff, featured on his blog alschner-klartext.de. He contributed to Vera Sharav’s documentary Never Again is Now Global and co-hosts the German podcast Die Gesunde Stunde. Alschner’s work focuses on exposing inconsistencies in official narratives and advocating for transparency and accountability in public policy.

