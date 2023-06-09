BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth About Volcanoes and the Ring of Fire Will Cause Your Mind to Erupt.
1324 views • 06/09/2023

Watch the full video here: https://www.brighteon.com/64b46402-b4c2-43ae-8239-9212a26b3331

The Ring of Fire is home to over 75% of all the volcanoes on planet Earth. It also encircles many deep trenches under the sea on the ocean's floor, including the massive and extremely deep Mariana Trench. We were falsely taught that the movement of tectonic plates was a major cause of these formations. The center of the Earth being a ball of molten metals and lava is also a lie. Many never put 2 & 2 together, but once you realize that the trenches nor the volcanoes were created by natural forces, a whole new perception will overwhelm your mind. It is quite clear that a mining operation on an unimaginable scale was conducted in the past. But...who was it? When did they do it? Where did they go? And the biggest question... What On Earth Happened?!

volcanotruthearthcarbondesignforbidden knowledgeminingcrystalssiliconhexagonwhatonearth
