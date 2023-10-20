© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Last Day For Our Pasture Raised Meat Chickens! 🐥 🐔https://www.resistancechicks.com/chickenworkshop/
Chicken Butchering Workshop
Join us at Leah and Michelle’s suburban homestead, God’s Little Acre for a fun hands-on workshop of processing/butchering pasture raised chickens. Bring the whole family!
$25 per person/$35 per family Each family will get to take home a whole roasting chicken!
Saturday * October 21st, 2023 * 2:00PM EST