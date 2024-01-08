Create New Account
DON'T PLAY WITH ISRAEL - MOATS with George Galloway Ep 306 (mirrored)
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/wXIco89yfoU?si=Eo1YNTXruM2GAOuA

7 Jan 2024 #PrinceAndrew #ICJ #PiersMorgan

Follow me on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/GeorgeGallowayOfficial


05:50 Introduction #Gaza #Palestine #Gaza #PrinceAndrew #Mandelson #Clinton

08:05 MOATS Monologue #Palestine #Gaza #Paris2024 #Olympics2024 #Israel #Starmer #PiersMorgan #EhudBarak #SouthAfrica #ICJ

31:30 Nima Tavallaey Roodsari on #Israel #FIFA #Olympics2024

1:10:00 Richard Medhurst on #Gaza #Israel #Yemen #Palestine


Follow Nima Tavallaey Roodsari on X: https://x.com/NimaTavRood Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/46j6SyOqq2HVvB6A4DG1Db

Follow Richard Medhurst: https://x.com/richimedhurst 

YouTube: @RichardMedhurst


PETITION: https://internal.diem25.org/en/petitions/93?display=petition -

bit.ly/israelban


