We Bought a New Bonhoeffer Pressure Washer! Unboxing & How to Use It
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
19 views • 5 months ago

We finally bought a pressure washer. We decided to buy a Bonhoeffer electric pressure washer at VIDUC. In this video, I take you through the unboxing, setup, and first test! 🇩🇪💦 This German-made pressure washer promises powerful cleaning performance, but as I quickly learned, there’s a wrong way to use the soap dispenser—and I’m here to show you so you don’t make the same mistake! 😅

🔧 What you’ll see in this video:

 ✅ Unboxing the Bonhoeffer Electric Pressure Washer

 ✅ First impressions & setup

 ✅ How to use it properly

 ✅ What NOT to do with the soap dispenser!

 ✅ Final thoughts & cleaning results

⚡ Would you buy this pressure washer? Let me know in the comments!

📢 Don't forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell 🔔 for more awesome content!

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]


Keywords
home improvementpressure washerbonhoeffer pressure washerelectric pressure washerpressure washer unboxinghow to use a pressure washergerman-made pressure washerbonhoeffer unboxingpressure washer reviewpressure washer mistakescleaning with pressure washersoap dispenser pressure washeroutdoor cleaningpower washinghow not to use a pressure washerdiy cleaningbest pressure washerbonhoeffer electric pressure washer
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:45Unboxing

03:53Setting up

05:16Why you need to read the manual

09:14Attaching the hose

11:12The soap debacle

14:02Using it

15:21Review

