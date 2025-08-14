No Virus Inc., Dr. Barbarella, Australia’s Pedo Gov’t, Trump’s Troops, Brigitte Macron, Red Shoes, Madeleine McCann

SR 2025-08-13 #212

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #212: 13 Aug 2025

Topic list:

* Revisiting “No Virus Inc.”

* Dr. Barbarella coming to you from Italy?!

* Amandha Vollmer hates Crinchians.

* War is conducted by DEMONS.

* Eureka Q Australia.

* When the government commits heinous crimes, who brings you justice?

* What does “Tim Oz-man” say to Nate who was raided for staying open during the scamdemic?

* What does Kim Iverson say about Donald Trump putting soldiers in U.S. cities?

* Here’s how to save the “planet”.

* “Most Catholic Priests who rape kids go free...here’s why.”

* Johnny answers Grant on Brigitte Macron.

* When “Red Shoes” gets sloppy.

* The truth about “Gerry”, “Kate” and Madeleine McCann.

