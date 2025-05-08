How Can You Tell If You're Really Pleasing God?

Many people say they’re Christians—but are we actually living like it?



In today’s episode of Walking Worthy: A Journey in Faith and Practice, Pastor Roderick Webster brings a clear and challenging message from Colossians 1:10 and Ephesians 4:1-2, urging believers to move beyond just hearing the Word to actually living it out.



📖 Learn how knowledge must lead to obedience

📖 Discover what practical Christian living really looks like

📖 Find out if your daily walk is truly pleasing to the Lord



Whether you're a new believer or have been in the faith for years, this message will stir your heart and help you examine your walk with God.



🛑 Stop and ask yourself today: Am I truly pleasing God, or just going through the motions?



📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God.” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)