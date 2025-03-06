illuminatibot - What if I told you it's all connected?





Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1897613474429091903





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9mhunh [thanks to https://www.foxnews.com/us/jeffrey-epstein-fbi-records-targeted-senate-judiciary-probe-after-document-dump 🖲]





More later - catch a sneak preview on the sister channels





Are you aware that the word 'hamas' means 'violence' in Hebrew?





HEADLINE: EU’s Top Diplomat Accuses Israel of Creating & Financing Hamas





EXCERPT: The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has openly accused the Israeli government of creating and funding Hamas, an allegation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied.





Speaking at the University of Valladolid in Spain on Friday, Borrell said Hamas “was financed by the Israeli government in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by Fatah.”





The same claim has been made repeatedly by opponents of Netanyahu and the Israeli media.





READ IN ITS ENTIRETY VIA SOURCE LINKED BELOW 👇

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/eus-top-diplomat-accuses-israel-of-creating-financing-hamas/





~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~





MEANWHILE IN OTHER RELATED NEWS...





HEADLINE: HAMAS LEADER CONFESSED: "WE WERE CREATED TO ADVANCE GLOBALIST AGENDA"





EXCERPT: Hamas leaders admitted to the New York Times on Wednesday that they were created by Western intelligence agencies to help advance the globalist agenda of more forever wars in the Middle East.





According to several senior Hamas insiders, the terror group has no interest in governing Gaza and has been instructed by its paymasters to create a “permanent” state of war in the Middle East:





It was necessary to “change the entire equation and not just have a clash,” Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’s top leadership body, told The New York Times in Doha, Qatar. “We succeeded in putting the Palestinian issue back on the table, and now no one in the region is experiencing calm.”





“I hope that the state of war with Israel will become permanent on all the borders, and that the Arab world will stand with us,” Taher El-Nounou, a Hamas media adviser, told The Times.





“This battle was not because we wanted fuel or laborers,” he added. “It did not seek to improve the situation in Gaza. This battle is to completely overthrow the situation.”





CONTINUE READING VIA SOURCE LINKED BELOW 👇👇👇





https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/hamas-leader-confesses-we-were-created-to-advance-globalist-agenda/





INSIDER: ISRAEL ATTACK WAS 'FALSE FLAG' TO START 'HOLY WAR' AND USHER IN 'ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT'





SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v3oez3v-insider-israel-attack-was-false-flag-to-start-holy-war-and-usher-in-one-wor.html





VIDEO: ISRAELI SEARCH OF SHIFA HOSPITAL IN GAZA HAS YET TO REVEAL HAMAS BASE NOR TUNNELS





EXCERPT: (16 Nov 2023) Israeli soldiers continued searching Shifa Hospital in the north, in a raid that began early Wednesday but has yet to show signs of the central Hamas command center that Israel has said is concealed beneath the complex. 👇👇👇

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0hfCCy8_1k





https://gab.com/Abbyca/posts/111789739790929501