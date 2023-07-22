© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
100 mercenaries fighting for Kiev were demilitarized after the bombing of an Onyx missile on a hotel in Koblevo in Nikolaev region. A strong Russian counterattack scorched a hotel complex that was being set up as a base for foreign military experts. Vladimir Putin noted that the West from the Kiev regime was disappointed with the results of the so-called Ukrainian counterattack.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY