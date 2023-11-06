How to Deal with Relationships? | Sadhguru

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sadhguru looks at how human relationships are not absolute, and are always variable, and need a lot of attention. He explains that the need for a relationship is arising because though every individual is a complete life, people are under the illusion that they are half a life that cannot be without another. LEARN MORE